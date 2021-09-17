Dry, windy forecast prompts Fire Weather Watch for parts of Bay Area

Officials with the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of the Bay Area ahead of dry and windy weather forecasted in the next few days.

Gusty offshore winds and dry conditions are forecasted starting on Sunday night through Tuesday morning, disproportionately affecting the interior North and East Bay hills and mountains above 1000 feet, weather service officials said.

Gusty offshore winds & dry conditions will develop Sun night – Tues potentially create critical fire weather conditions over the interior North Bay & East Bay hills/mountains (especially above 1,000 ft). Thus, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued. #CAwx #CAfire #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/d8OCC0MQU4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 17, 2021

Although a breezy onshore flow and a chance of rain could descend upon the Bay Area this weekend, a rapid shift to the drier weather on Sunday night is anticipated.

The dry weather combined with gusty offshore winds, along with near record dry fuels in the interior part of the state, will increase the risk for fire weather.

Depending on how much rain the Bay Area receives this weekend, fire officials said the Fire Weather Watch could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.