SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose.

The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles away from Grant Lake and Highway 130.

The quakes come on Oct. 20, which is International ShakeOut Day — a day when millions worldwide participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home.

Over 44 million participants registered to participate in this year’s event, according to ShakeOut’s website. Approximately 9.6 million in California registered to participate.