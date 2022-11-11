CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m.

Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville.

Alamo is an unincorporated and census-designated place in Contra Costa County. Its neighboring cities include Walnut Creek and Lafayette.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.