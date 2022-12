CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek.

The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers or roughly 9.87 miles.

The epicenter of the quake is approximately 15 miles northeast of Danville.

