2 earthquakes hit off coast of Oregon-California border

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two earthquakes hit within 45 minutes of each other just off the coast of the Oregon-California border on Monday morning.

The first of the 2 earthquakes hit west of Brookings, Oregon around 4 a.m. It was first reported to have a magnitude of 4.9 but was the number was later confirmed to be 5.3. It was about 6 miles deep.

The second occurred about 45 minutes later, west of Gold Beach, Oregon. It had a magnitude of 3.6 and was just 1.5 kilometers deep.

Both earthquakes were roughly 75 miles west of the coast.

