3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister

HOLLISTER (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled near Hollister Tuesday morning.
The earthquake was centered near San Juan Bautista, less than 10 miles east of Hollister.
The earthquake hit around 2:30 a.m.
It had a recorded depth of 6.2 km.
