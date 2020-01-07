3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister

HOLLISTER (KRON) – A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rattled near Hollister Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was centered near San Juan Bautista, less than 10 miles east of Hollister.

The earthquake hit around 2:30 a.m.

It had a recorded depth of 6.2 km.

>> Click here to track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.

Latest Stories: