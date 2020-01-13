3.3-magnitude earthquake hits south of Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) – A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit south of Gilroy early Monday.
The earthquake was recorded just before 3 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The depth was recorded at 7.0 km.
It was entered about two miles west of Aromas, which is located about 12 miles east of Hollister.
Latest Stories:
- Thieves steal $10K worth of equipment from high school robotics team weeks away from competition
- William, Harry issue statement amid UK royal family rift
- Rally underway for moms ordered to vacate Oakland home
- LIST: Nominees for 2020 Academy Awards announced
- White Claw-filled claw machine becomes fast favorite with bar customers