3.3-magnitude earthquake hits south of Gilroy

Earthquakes

GILROY (KRON) – A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit south of Gilroy early Monday.

The earthquake was recorded just before 3 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The depth was recorded at 7.0 km.

It was entered about two miles west of Aromas, which is located about 12 miles east of Hollister.

