UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Union City at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake is near El Rancho Verde Park, east of Highway 238.

The quake comes after a large earthquake in Humboldt County killed two people on Tuesday. Another earthquake struck in San Leandro Wednesday morning.

Some people reported that flights into SFO circled over the airport after the earthquake struck. SFO confirmed that there is an inspection that typically takes place after earthquakes, preventing planes form landing and taking off. The measure was precautionary and took just five minutes.

