(KRON) — A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in Antioch Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was reported at 8:35 p.m.

The depth of the earthquake is 16.4 km. The preliminary epicenter reported by USGS is roughly three miles west of Kaiser Permanente located at 4501 Sand Creek Road.

