(BCN) — A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sonoma County on Friday morning. The temblor at 7:14 a.m. struck at a depth of 2 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was in northeast Sonoma County, about 15 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg, USGS officials said.

