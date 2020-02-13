4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Tres Pinos, near Hollister

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KRON) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Tres Pinos on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Around 7:33 p.m. the quake struck about 12.6 miles northwest of Hollister.
It was measured at about 4.9 miles in depth.
No other details have been released at this time.
