4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Tres Pinos, near Hollister

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KRON) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Tres Pinos on Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Around 7:33 p.m. the quake struck about 12.6 miles northwest of Hollister.

It was measured at about 4.9 miles in depth.

No other details have been released at this time.

Latest Posts: