4.4-magnitude earthquake hits Ukiah

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit south of Ukiah Sunday morning, according to the USGS.
The quake was detected around 7:00 am with an epicenter 11.0 miles southeast of Ukiah.
