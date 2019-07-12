4.9-M earthquake near Ridgecrest rattles Southern California

RIDGECREST (KRON) – A preliminary 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California Friday morning.
The earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, a week after two other big quakes hit last week, around 6:11 a.m.
The earthquake was reported about 7 miles southeast of Ridgecrest, according to USGS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
