PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRON) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning about 141 miles off the Oregon coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake is west of Bandon and about 6 miles deep, USGS reports.

The earthquake struck at 8 a.m.

There is no tsunami warning.

The quake was likely too far off the coast to be felt on land.

