5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

CARTAGO, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Sequoia National Park Wednesday.
The earthquake hit around 10:40 a.m. and was centered about 14 miles east of Cartago, or about 46 miles west of Porterville, in the Central Valley.
It had a recorded depth of 9.0 km.
There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
A Tsuanmi Alert has not been issued at this time.
The earthquake was reported as far south as Los Angeles.
Did you feel it?
