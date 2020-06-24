5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

CARTAGO, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Sequoia National Park Wednesday.

The earthquake hit around 10:40 a.m. and was centered about 14 miles east of Cartago, or about 46 miles west of Porterville, in the Central Valley.

It had a recorded depth of 9.0 km.

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

A Tsuanmi Alert has not been issued at this time.

The earthquake was reported as far south as Los Angeles.

Did you feel it?

>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Radar.

Latest Stories: