SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – Another earthquake shook San Leandro Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports it was a 3.5 magnitude earthquake around 12:22 p.m.

The epicenter was 1.9 miles South of San Leandro, at a depth of almost 4 miles.

A previous quake shook San Leandro Friday night, the United States Geological Survey reported.

It was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

Residents across the East Bay reported feeling the Friday night quake.