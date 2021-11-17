Several earthquakes rattle San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Another earthquake struck San Ramon on Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Service.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile southwest of San Ramon.

The quake measured at 6.46 miles in depth.

Earlier in the day, around 11:43 a.m., a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the same area.

Residents across the Bay Area reported feeling it.

Following that quake came one at 11:46 p.m. at 2.6 magnitude and at 11:58 a.m. at 3.9 magnitude.