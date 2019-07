SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Blackhawk Tuesday afternoon.

The quake was felt widely across the East Bay and was also felt in San Francisco and Daly City.

Naturally, Bay Area resident took to social media to react to the earthquake:

Everyone at my office looking over their cubicles after the earthquake like #californiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/LV86YvtWGQ — ThatNerdyGirlKels (@NerdyGirlKels) July 16, 2019

Whoa!!!! That was a big quake! Did you feel it???? My heart is pounding. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 16, 2019

4.4 quake in east bay! Did ya feel it!? pic.twitter.com/B2wLCUjmIO — Noelle Bellow (@noellebellow) July 16, 2019

Magnitude 4.4 #earthquake rattles East Bay … We're hearing people felt it in San Francisco … in Mountain House … Pleasanton … Walnut Creek. Did you feel it? — Michelle Kingston (@MKingstonNews) July 16, 2019

Me during the earthquake today pic.twitter.com/ULQF4t3DWg — Hannah Rose (@hannahlawand) July 16, 2019

#californiaearthquake



bay area people: omg did you feel the earthquake



central valley people: nah fam we don't feel nothing here — Jonathan. . (@MHardyV1fan) July 16, 2019

You know you’re from California when people in the office look up, go “Earthquake?”, nod, and then go back to work 😂 #californiaearthquake — Summer J. Harris (@BetrekaNebula) July 16, 2019

So how about we don't have any more earthquakes in the Bay Area. That would make my work week a lot less stressful. K thanks Mother Earth. — Ryan Gilmore 🏳️‍🌈 (@rgilmore89) July 16, 2019

Well I felt an earthquake at my new apartment. Good ole Bay Area lol. 4.4 magnitude. — Arnold Reyes (@areyes1916) July 16, 2019

these #californiaearthquake s getting closer and closer to sac😩 pic.twitter.com/YJ4GeeisPP — nasir (@calighornia) July 16, 2019