SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some Bay Area residents are reporting feeling a big earthquake off the shore of Humboldt County.

Preliminary reports from the U.S. Geological Survey say it was a 6.2 magnitude quake, reported around 12:10 p.m. on Monday.

(USGS)

It was about 45 miles from Eureka, and about 24 miles from Petrolia.

NO Tsnumani expected from this recent earthquake west of CA. Again NO Tsunami is expected. #cawx https://t.co/qLLCNjHcfw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2021

A San Francisco resident called into KRON4 and said they felt it in the inner Sunset, near UCSF. A KRON4 employee said they felt it in Emeryville.