Aftershocks rattle California-Nevada border after magnitude 6 quake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada border, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said.

The quake hit a little before 4 p.m. Thursday and its epicenter was south of Lake Tahoe near Walker.

There were no major damage or injuries reported, authorities said.

It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The California Highway Patrol said some cars were struck by rocks but there weren’t any injuries. Video from drivers showed cars slowly navigating around big blocks of stone that littered the roadway.

The seismic waves rolled out across the eastern Sierra, Central Valley, and the Bay Area. Sacramento also felt the shaking and so did Las Vegas, about the same distance southeast of Walker.

The quake occurred along the Antelope Valley fault, which extends across the state line near Topaz Lake. Quakes aren’t uncommon there, seismologists said. Last month, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattled the eastern Sierra town of Lone Pine and sent boulders crashing down Mt. Whitney.

However, Thursday’s temblor was the largest recorded since a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the area in 1994.

