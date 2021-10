SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near San Simeon Monday around 4:42 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported about 11.4 miles southeast of San Simeon, 22.1 miles northwest of Lopex Point, and 31.7 miles north-northeast of King City.

Did you feel it?