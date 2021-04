PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A small earthquake was reported early Monday morning in the East Bay.

The 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck about one and a half miles south of Piedmont. It was also felt in Berkeley and Oakland, according to the United States Geological Survey.

#Earthquake: Many in the Eastbay were jolted awake by this small quake centered near Piedmont. Did you feel it? @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6DN8wFbrGP — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) April 26, 2021

The earthquake was 5.6 kilometers in depth and was felt at approximately 4:44 a.m.

Sure did – little bed-shaking earthquake woke myself, the husband and kitties up around 4:45. We're on the Oakland/Piedmont border, so fairly close to the Hayward. — M🖤M🖤L TOTAL LANDSCAPING (@bldglvr) April 26, 2021