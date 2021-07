ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) — Several earthquakes shook the North Bay early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the first 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded around 1 a.m. just under eight miles from Angwin, and nine miles from Saint Helena.

It was followed by four smaller earthquakes.

Here are the earthquakes’ proximity to other places:

Santa Rosa: 22.3 mi WSW

Vallejo: 30.5 mi S

Another small earthquake came around 4:21 a.m. in the same area.