Earthquake near Gilroy on 10/20. Map from USGS

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. in Tres Pinos, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake located in Tres Pinos is roughly 25 miles from Gilroy.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 7.6 km.