MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.3 magnitude at 6:42 am 30 miles east of Monterey or 10 miles NW of Pinnacles.

The USGS earthquakes page shows a 4.3 magnitude earthquake at 6:42 am 30 miles east of Monterey or 10 miles NW of Pinnacles. We didn't feel it at the office. Did you? pic.twitter.com/zpUWnQm5jf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2021

The quake was reported around 6:42 a.m. in Pinnacles, Tres Pinos, Soledad, Hollister, and Salinas.

No tsunami is expected.

No Tsunami expected for the Monterey Bay or California. https://t.co/CUpzhrfkoM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 2, 2021

Latest Stories: