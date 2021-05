TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled near Truckee on Thursday night, according to the USGS.

Around 9:35 p.m., the quake struck about two-miles in depth.

Multiple smaller quakes were recorded in the area at 3.1 magnitude and 3.2 magnitude.

According to USGS, thousands of residents between Truckee and Reno have reported feeling the quake.

No other details have been released at this time.

Yup, we felt that one at the office in north Reno. https://t.co/06rFjgmXUZ — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) May 7, 2021

