3.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Monterey County on Sept. 22, 2021 (USGS)

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake rumbled in the Pacific Ocean early Wednesday morning near Monterey County.

The 3.4 magnitude quake was near Moss Landing, about 7.5 miles off of the coast.

People in surrounding areas reported some weak to light shaking as far as Gilroy and Los Gatos, according to the U.S. Geological Survey community intensity map.

The earthquake was 8.5 km in depth and hit just before 3 a.m., according to USGS.