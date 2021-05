TAHOE, CALIF. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.6-earthquake hit near South Lake Tahoe Monday, the USGS reports.

The quake hit about 4.54 miles southeast of Dollar Point, or 14.6 miles northwest of South Lake Tahoe.

It had a recorded depth of -2 km.

No reports of any damages or injuries were immediately reported.

About two weeks ago a series of earthquakes — the largest with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 — struck the California-Nevada border area.