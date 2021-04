SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay at 4:50 a.m. about 9 miles northwest of Livermore, according to USGS.

A few hours later another earthquake rattled the North Bay around 7:16 a.m.

The preliminary magnitude 3.4 quake hit about four miles north of Calistoga.

It had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.

No injuries or damage were reported for either quake.