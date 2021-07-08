Swarm of earthquakes strike near California-Nevada border

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting multiple earthquakes that struck Thursday afternoon near the California-Nevada border.

Residents across the Bay Area reported feeling multiple shakes.

Around 3:49 p.m., an earthquake hit Markleeville, which has since been upgraded to 6.0 magnitude.

It was measured at 6 miles in-depth and was about 38 miles south of Lake Tahoe.

Since then, at least 40 aftershocks have been felt.

The largest aftershock was recorded at 4.6 magnitude near Dardanelle around 4:33 p.m.

Getting some #earthquake activity today in Northern California. Did you receive a #ShakeAlert-powered alert today? If so, send us a screenshot! @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/Dx2gxzvM8L — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) July 8, 2021

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damages.

BART is not experiencing any service delays, according to officials.

Cal OES posted to Twitter reporting that they are monitoring the impacts following the quakes.

Cal OES is actively monitoring the impacts of two earthquakes that occurred in the last few minutes.



A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred near Markleeville in Alpine County.



A minute a minutes later a magnitude 4.8 m quake occurred near Farmington in San Joaquin County. — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 8, 2021

Check back for more details as this is developing.