Earthquake strikes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake shook Santa Rosa early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports it was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.

Did you feel it? Minor quake minutes ago just Southeast of Santa Rosa. Just over 100 reports of minor shaking in the area on the USGS site so far. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6S5VbnWv4A — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) September 30, 2021

It struck around 5:45 a.m.

Some Twitter users shared that the quake woke them up:

Yes! It woke me up. — Linda Ferguson (@Linda_Alimi) September 30, 2021

Intensity reports are coming in, with people at this time saying it was weak to light shaking.

Residents from Windsor to Petaluma and in between are contacting USGS about the rumbling.

We’re also hearing from KRON4 viewers in east Santa Rosa as well as Sebastopol who felt the shake Thursday morning.

South Santa Rosa shook pretty good. — David Kiddoo (@mrbreeze54) September 30, 2021

This story will be updated as intensity reports come in.