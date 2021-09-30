Earthquake strikes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake shook Santa Rosa early Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports it was a 3.4 magnitude earthquake.
It struck around 5:45 a.m.
Some Twitter users shared that the quake woke them up:
Intensity reports are coming in, with people at this time saying it was weak to light shaking.
Residents from Windsor to Petaluma and in between are contacting USGS about the rumbling.
We’re also hearing from KRON4 viewers in east Santa Rosa as well as Sebastopol who felt the shake Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as intensity reports come in.