M-2.7 earthquake rattles East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit the East Bay Tuesday morning.
The earthquake was centered in Berkeley and hit around 6:30 a.m.
It had a recorded depth of 9.2 km.
There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.
Latest Stories:
- Trump says 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was pushed ‘could be an ANTIFA provocateur’
- Contra Costa County updates guidance on religious gatherings
- California OKs movie theaters to reopen with limited seats
- Fremont Tesla workers tested positive for coronavirus days after plant reopened: report
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans