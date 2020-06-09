Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

M-2.7 earthquake rattles East Bay

Earthquakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 2.7 earthquake hit the East Bay Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was centered in Berkeley and hit around 6:30 a.m.

It had a recorded depth of 9.2 km.

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News