WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck north of Salinas Wednesday morning.
The earthquake struck just after 10 a.m.
It was centered about a mile west of Aromas.
The quake had a recorded depth of 6 km.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damages.
>> Check out KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar here.
Latest Stories:
- US on cusp of marking at least 100K deaths from virus
- US coronavirus deaths near 100,000
- Guidelines for reopening California gyms coming soon, Newsom says
- M-3.4 earthquake strikes north of Salinas
- LIVE UPDATES: Hatch closed, astronauts strapped in ahead of historic crewed launch