M-3.4 earthquake strikes north of Salinas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The main highway between Las Vegas and Reno was closed for repairs Friday following a predawn magnitude 6.5 earthquake that a researcher called the largest to strike the remote area of western Nevada in 65 years.

No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and some storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m. People from Salt Lake City to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.