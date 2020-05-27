Live Now
M-3.4 earthquake strikes north of Salinas

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck north of Salinas Wednesday morning.

The earthquake struck just after 10 a.m.

It was centered about a mile west of Aromas.

The quake had a recorded depth of 6 km.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

