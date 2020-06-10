Live Now
M-3.5 earthquake hits near Hollister

Earthquakes

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Hollister Wednesday morning.

The quake hit around 6:25 a.m.

It had a recorded depth of 5.8 km.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

