M-3.5 earthquake hits near Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Hollister Wednesday morning.
The quake hit around 6:25 a.m.
It had a recorded depth of 5.8 km.
There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
