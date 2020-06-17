SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the South Bay Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was reported about 4.9 miles southwest of Alum Rock, or about 8 miles west of Milpitas.
The earthquake had a recorded depth of 7.4 km.
Did you feel it?
>> Click here to track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Radar.
Latest Stories:
- Hate crime investigations underway after several nooses found on trees around Lake Merritt
- M-3.6 earthquake rattles South Bay
- Comedian Chris D’Elia accused of sexual harassment by several girls when they were underage
- Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
- Uncle Ben’s rice says ‘now is the right time to evolve the brand’