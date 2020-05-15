M-6.4 earthquake strikes western Nevada

MINA, Nevada (KRON) – The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck western Nevada near Mina and Tonopah early Friday.

The quake had a first reported magnitude of 6.4, which had been downgraded to a magnitude-5.8, but has since been upgraded back to 6.4.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range, southeast of Lake Tahoe.

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep.

Some shaking has been reported as far north as Sacramento and also in the Bay Area.

A series of aftershocks have also been reported in the same area since the first quake hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

