Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

PETROLIA, Calif. (KRON) – A cluster of earthquakes – the largest a magnitude 5.8 quake – hit Northern California overnight.

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake happened near Petrolia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

No tsunami warnings or watches have been issued, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

