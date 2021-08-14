Massive earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

(KRON) — The United States Geological Survey reported a 7.2 magnitude earthquake near Haiti Saturday morning.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.2 – 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti https://t.co/tnySNtAOq3 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 14, 2021

Around 5:58 A.M. pacific time, the quake struck about seven and a half miles northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti.

There is no tsunami danger to the West Coast.

Repeat, NO tsunami danger to the West Coast from this earthquake. https://t.co/WkHCDLJqxe — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) August 14, 2021

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.