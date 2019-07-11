Menlo Park FD gets new earthquake response equipment

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Following two major earthquakes in Southern California, questions are being asked about how prepared we are for the next big quake.

In Menlo Park Wednesday afternoon, the fire department demonstrated new equipment they say will help them respond faster after a major quake.

The district has two stations that are equipped to receive Shake Alerts.

That’s the earthquake alert system being developed by the USGS.

In the event of a big quake, the station’s alarms will sound and the doors will open, allowing crews to move quickly.

The district also showed off a new K9 unit, some heavy rescue equipment that could be used after a quake and new drones that could be used for rescues or to survey damage.