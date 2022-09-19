(KRON) — A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the central Pacific coast of Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed and there were early reports of damages to buildings. The quake struck on the same date the country was hit by deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

Dramatic video from social media users also captured the impact of the quake, which struck around 1:05 p.m. local time and was centered near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states at a depth of about 9.4 miles.

This video shows water from a rooftop pool sloshing over the edge of a multi-story building and pouring down to the street below.

This video from Twitter user @Alexy235918 shows frightened people streaming out of a building after being shaken up by the quake.

Credit: Hector Porter Bridges/Business Insider Mexico via Storyful

This video posted to Storyful by user Hector Porter Bridges shows overhead lighting fixtures in an office space swaying as the quake shakes the building.

Another video shows a few people making their way out of a building and dozens standing outside in the street in the quake’s aftermath.

Credit: @itspapajon via Storyful

According to a tweet from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, one person was killed in the quake near the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a shopping mall collapsed. Near the quake’s epicenter in Coalcoman, Michoacan, buildings were damaged but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.