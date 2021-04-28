Midnight earthquake makes 2nd this week in East Bay

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A small earthquake that struck the East Bay just after midnight is the second this week to shake the area.

The 2.8 magnitude quake was felt by Piedmont residents around 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday. It was also just under three miles from Berkeley, and about 3.5 miles from Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Anyone else just feel that ? — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) April 28, 2021

The quake caused residual delays for the BART system so that officials could conduct track inspections after the earthquake was felt within the BART service area.

According to this intensity map from USGS, even neighborhoods across the bay in San Francisco could feel some light shaking.

Just two days ago, the same region felt a first small earthquake.

It was another wake-up call, shaking the East Bay around 4:44 a.m.