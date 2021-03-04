2 massive earthquakes hit New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

West Coast of Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand North Island. (Photo by: Matthew Williams-Ellis/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off its northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.

Later, an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency warned of a tsunami threat along the east of the country’s North Island following the first, magnitude 7.3 quake.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 meter (1 to 3.3 feet), but later said the threat had passed.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered at a depth of 20.8 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne. Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking, it said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.