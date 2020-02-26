Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake hits North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the North Bay on Wednesday.
The quake hit about 3.5 miles east of Cobb, or about 27 miles north of Santa Rosa.
It had a recorded depth of -0.8 km, according to the USGS.
No reports of any damage or injuries so far.
