Preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

KEMEDURAN, Indonesia (KRON) – A preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia Wednesday.

The earthquake was centered about 72 miles southwest of Bangkalan, East Java.

It had a recorded depth of 592.2 km.

The quake hit around 10:12 a.m. PST.

No immediate reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

