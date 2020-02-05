Preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

KEMEDURAN, Indonesia (KRON) – A preliminary 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Indonesia Wednesday.
The earthquake was centered about 72 miles southwest of Bangkalan, East Java.
It had a recorded depth of 592.2 km.
The quake hit around 10:12 a.m. PST.
No immediate reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
