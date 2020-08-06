Preliminary M-3.2 earthquake hits near Santa Cruz coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit near Santa Cruz County Thursday morning, according to the USGS.
Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.
