Preliminary M-3.2 earthquake hits near Santa Cruz coast

Earthquakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit near Santa Cruz County Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News