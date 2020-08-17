3.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit near Milpitas, according to the USGS.

The quake hit just before 1:30 pm on Monday, also near where the Marsh fire is currently burning.

