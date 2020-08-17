MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit near Milpitas, according to the USGS.
The quake hit just before 1:30 pm on Monday, also near where the Marsh fire is currently burning.
Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map.
Latest Stories:
- GOP plan to counterprogram DNC with Trump stops, messaging
- 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milpitas
- Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
- PG&E: Rotating power outages likely to happen in coming days
- 49ers hold first practice in pads