Preliminary M-3.9 earthquake rattles North Bay

Earthquakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit the North Bay Wednesday morning.

The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. and was centered about 23 miles north of Santa Rosa.

It had a recorded depth of 4.1 km.

There are no reports of any damages or injuries at this time.

>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News