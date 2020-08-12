Preliminary M-3.9 earthquake rattles North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake hit the North Bay Wednesday morning.

The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. and was centered about 23 miles north of Santa Rosa.

It had a recorded depth of 4.1 km.

There are no reports of any damages or injuries at this time.

