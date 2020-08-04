Preliminary M-5.8 earthquake hits off Guatemala coast

A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the Guatemala coast, the US Geological Survey said Tuesday.
>> Track the latest with KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Radar
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- ‘Afraid for my life’: Portland protesters testify before Congress
- Video shows Florida man angry over COVID-19 barrier attack driver, deputies say
- U.S. lawmakers disagree on how to curb violence during protests
- Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
- Teachers in San Jose Unified School District required to return to classrooms next week