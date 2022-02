Location of 3.2 earthquake on Feb. 16, 2022 in red. (Map by USGS)

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A small 3.2 earthquake was reported south of Gilroy Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 4:10 a.m.

It struck roughly 15 miles south of Gilroy, based on the cordinates provided by USGS.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.