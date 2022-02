United States Geological Survey map of earthquake that happened Sunday night near Hollister.

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.6 earthquake struck near the South Bay on Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake happened roughly 30 miles south of Gilroy and roughly 12 miles away from downtown Hollister.

The earthquake happened around 9:07 p.m., USGS said.

No other details were available.